A burglary suspect appears to have been caught in the act during a theft attempt in Lindsay last week.
The target of the alleged thief, Joseph Damrill, 34, of Purcell, looks to have been whatever pieces of copper he could get his hands on; that is until a police officer caught him inside a Lindsay warehouse.
A single felony count of second-degree burglary has been filed again Damrill, who is accused of breaking into a warehouse in the 100 block of NW 3rd back on April 26.
The fall of this burglary attempt started in the early morning hours when Lindsay police were contacted about a suspicious vehicle parked by two buildings in a dimly lit area.
When officers arrived they reported seeing an unoccupied SUV parked at the site.
“I observed a door that had been forced open on the north side of the large warehouse building,” an officer stated in a court filed report.
Opening the door and announcing that police were there, the officer pulled out a flashlight in the dark interior. In the middle of the warehouse there were several tall standing electrical boxes.
It was between a couple of those boxes where a man, later identified as Damrill, was spotted as he ignored commands to stop and instead ran to the east side of the building.
“Joseph D. was not obeying my verbal commands and started running west towards the north side door of the building.”
The suspect then ran out of the building but not for long as the officer was able to taser the fleeing man.
“Joseph D. fell and lost his right boot. Joseph then started to run a little further and then turned and faced me with a left-side bladed stance.”
That's when the taser put Damrill on the ground as he was quickly taken into custody.
After the arrest officers went back inside, where they found a small backpack containing several copper pieces and several hand tools commonly used in burglaries. A bolt cutter and ratchet were on the floor.
“The bolt cutter was sitting among a large number of cut wires.”
During Damrill's initial court appearance on the burglary charge he was handed a $10,000 bond and a hearing date set for May 19.
