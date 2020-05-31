All the prep work, complete with scrubbing and power washing, is going full steam ahead to get the Pauls Valley Water Park open for a new season.
That new season, delayed a few days because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officially begins Saturday, June 6.
PV's aquatics director, Robert Rennie III, says the park just got the official green light to open up and get the swim season started.
“We are scheduled to open June 6. We just passed our state inspection and are cleared to open,” Rennie said late in the week.
“There's still a lot of little things to do with cleaning and putting on the finishing touches, but we'll be ready to go.”
Like so many other things the park's schedule appeared for a time to be uncertain because of the ongoing virus pandemic.
The local park director believes now is a good time to get the season started as the third phase of Governor Kevin Stitt's Open Up and Recover Safely Plan starts Monday, June 1.
“We'll have signage that gives advice and direction on safety,” Rennie said.
“Once we're in Phase 3 there's no restrictions as far as social distancing. With what Governor Stitt has said there are no restrictions for us. I understand there will probably be people who are cautious and don't feel safe to come to the water park. There are a lot of facilities that will be open and that may get some people to come here.”
Under Phase 3, businesses may resume unrestricted staffing at their worksites by observing proper CDC-recommended social distancing protocols and are recommended to continue increased cleaning and disinfecting practices.
“Sanitizing will be a big thing for us. We'll always be out there cleaning and sanitizing and step up that part of it.
“I hope to have a successful and safe year. Safety is always our number one priority.”
Helping with that plan to keep things safe are the lifeguards. Up to now there are fewer of those lifeguards, which means those choosing to get trained could have more duties than normal.
“We're behind with fewer applications. We'll be a little bit short staffed this year. It puts us into a situation where the staff might have to work more hours,” he said, adding he might need to have some lifeguard training during the season.
One change this year is to the hours of operation.
The water park will be open noon to 6 p.m. most days with the exception of noon to 8 p.m. each Friday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Once open the plan is continue daily through the Labor Day weekend in September. There will be no changes to the park's admission costs.
•••
Partnering with the water park is the Reynolds Recreation Center, which is now scheduled to return to its normal hours of operation on Monday, June 1.
The local rec center was for a time completely closed to the public because of the virus pandemic. It has since slowly opened in stages.
Starting Monday the hours are 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Fitness classes also scheduled to return on June 1.
