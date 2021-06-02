||||
Graveside services for Donald Jess “Don” McGregor will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur with Reverend Fred Bailey officiating.
Jo Ree Bird Bromley, age 94, formerly of Elmore City and Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, passed to her heavenly home May 23, 2021.
Monte D. Choate was born to Nate and Valley (Baker) Choate on April 11, 1949 in Blythe, California and passed from this life on May 24, 2021 at the age of 72 years at home surrounded by his loving family.
James E. “Jim” Craig of Pauls Valley was born to Edward Franklin and Loretta Mae (Stufflebean) Craig on June 9, 1941 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma and passed from this life on May 23, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 79 years.
Laura Lynn Edgar, of Pauls Valley, passed away May 21, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 62 years.
