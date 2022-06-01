Water savings the hope for meters

Pauls Valley city leaders have given their blessing to a move to a more automated water system in the hope of gaining more efficiency and more savings.
That's clearly the idea for City Manager Lee Littrell as his recommendation drew the support of all five PV City Council members last week to soon begin a first phase of installing the higher tech water meters at folks' homes and businesses.
Using federal pandemic relief funds given to Pauls Valley, the council approved the price tag of around $530,000 to install in the neighborhood of 2,200 meters with more likely to come in the future.
“These are automated meters that measure everything,” Littrell said.
“It allows us to drive around and collect data we need instead of having someone getting down on their hands and knees to read the meters.”
Littrell is referring to having a city employee going from yard to yard to read the data off each and every water meter.
The idea is, of course, is see how water is being used as a way to determine how much to bill that user.
The city manager says with the current state of the water meters in Pauls Valley it's impossible for many to get accurate readings of how much water is being used. In some cases the meters don't even work.
“We have meters that stop, go dead. We have old meters that don't record the water accurately,” he said.
“When they don't work the charges for the residents are the minimum bill.”
That winds up costing the city money as Littrell says that won't happen with these new water meters as readings are done more on a remote basis rather than having a city employee go read the water usage data directly from each meter.
“With these new meters they can measure a minute flow of water. It will measure all of the water, so we can get an accurate reading of how much water is being used,” he said.
“This will bill every single drop. With these you type in the address and you can see the hour-by-hour flow.
“Then we can collect all that revenue, which helps us take care of other things in the city.”
Approved for the installation and training for the project is RG3 Meter Company.
“One town he's worked with saw an increase of 40 percent on their water bill collections,” Littrell said about the company representative he's worked with in preparation for the project.
Installation for this first phase of the project is expected to begin in July.
The city manager plans to use more of the federal funds to have the upgraded meters installed later for the remaining 1,300 or so meters in town.
Once the new system is in place and operational Littrell says the city employee collecting data from the meters can at some point be moved into other duties for the city.
The next step is now on the drawing board for plans to someday make some much needed repairs to the spillway at Pauls Valley's city lake.
Often just called the “old city lake,” no action has yet been taken on a proposal to spend just over $200,000 to repair the water leaks now reported at the spillway.
“Since there's federal funds to repair it we've got to first go get qualifications from engineers and determine their fees,” Littrell said, adding at some point later on the project will be bid out to prospective contractors.
According to the city manager, the leaks of water represent a threat since the lake is one of Pauls Valley's two sources of water.
