Water sports to rule indoor day

It's an event meant to team kids together with a Pauls Valley swimming pool and the splashing fun of sports activities in the water.
Children ages eight and up are invited to pay a small fee and be a part of what's being called the Bosa Pool Sports Day.
The event at the indoor Bosa Aquatic Center is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Put simply it's an afternoon of getting in the pool and playing a whole variety of swim activities.
“It's a kind of come and go event,” said PV Aquatics Director Robert Rennie III.
“It's not really going to be organized or formal, just kind of a pick up style event. You just show up and choose what sport you want to play.
“We just want people to come in and just have fun.”
The cost is $4 per kid as the featured sports are water polo, basketball and volleyball right there in the pool. Other games could also be a part of the event.
•••
Free bicycle tune-ups are now being offered in Pauls Valley thanks to the folks who organize a vintage bicycle show during the fall's local BrickFest event.
The basic tune-ups are now offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays with drop off and pick up at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
The free tune-ups include wrenching, adjustments, tightening, lubrication and grease.
However, a fee for parts may apply for things like inner tubes, new bike chains and brake cables.
Call the recreation center at 405-230-1307 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.