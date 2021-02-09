Water sports to rule indoor day

The still waters of the Bosa indoor swimming pool shown here are expected to soon get lots more splashing as the Bosa Pool Sports Day is coming Saturday afternoon, Feb. 13. The cost to play water sports is $4 per kid for ages eight and up. (PV Democrat photo)

It's an event meant to team kids together with a Pauls Valley swimming pool and the splashing fun of sports activities in the water.

Children ages eight and up are invited to pay a small fee and be a part of what's being called the Bosa Pool Sports Day.

The event at the indoor Bosa Aquatic Center is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.

Put simply it's an afternoon of getting in the pool and playing a whole variety of swim activities.

“It's a kind of come and go event,” said PV Aquatics Director Robert Rennie III.

“It's not really going to be organized or formal, just kind of a pick up style event. You just show up and choose what sport you want to play.

“We just want people to come in and just have fun.”

The cost is $4 per kid as the featured sports are water polo, basketball and volleyball right there in the pool. Other games could also be a part of the event.

Free bicycle tune-ups are now being offered in Pauls Valley thanks to the folks who organize a vintage bicycle show during the fall's local BrickFest event.

The basic tune-ups are now offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays with drop off and pick up at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.

The free tune-ups include wrenching, adjustments, tightening, lubrication and grease.

However, a fee for parts may apply for things like inner tubes, new bike chains and brake cables.

Call the recreation center at 405-230-1307 for more information.

