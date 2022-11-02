It's a no-go for an annual plane and car show in Pauls Valley as this weekend's weather played a big part in the cancelation.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 was the Oklahoma Antique Airplane Association's annual fly-in and car show event at Pauls Valley's airport.
Instead, the airplanes have been grounded and vintage cars and food booths and fun cruising around checking out the classics will have to wait until next year because of a forecast that include the possibility of heavy rain later this week.
Activities for the new Stratford Trails & Tales project have also been postponed because of the forecast of a lot of rain.
Now expected to come later is a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially kick off the Story Walk project at the Stratford City Park meant to promote both literacy and physical activity.
As part of the Story Walk permanent posts are going in around the children's area and pavilion in city park.
Laminated pages from a children's book will be attached to the posts as those reading along will go from one station to next. New stories are expected every few weeks.
The Wynnewood Historical Society is inviting the public to come help celebrate the 115th anniversary of The Eskridge Hotel and Museum.
The celebration of what was the “finest hotel between Fort Worth and Oklahoma City” in its day will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
There will b exhibits on historic homes, street name origins and more, along with drawings for prizes.
The next Let’s Talk About It book included in a fall lecture series is “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd.
John Morris of Lawton is set to lead a lecture on the book on Nov. 10 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Supported by Oklahoma Humanities, each of the monthly lectures scheduled in the series are 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday nights at the library.
This series wraps up with a Dec. 8 lecture led by Sharon Burris of Ardmore on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
