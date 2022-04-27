Week focuses on healthy living

For some in Garvin County this week is really just a reminder of the importance of living a healthy life now and well into the future.
It’s actually called Every Kid Healthy Week through April 29, but for Alan Ware it’s also a time to think about the need to get more healthy and keep that going for a lifetime.
Ware is program coordinator for the Healthy Living program in Garvin County. It works as a kind of partner with TSET, which is the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
One of the programs from both is Shape Your Future, which encourages schools to celebrate their healthy accomplishments during this national week of observation.
“This is an important time for schools to celebrate the resources available to them on the lessons to help keep them healthy,” he said, referring to students.
“We’re a good resource for schools on information about mental health, nutrition and physical activity.
For Ware the best part is it's kind of a reminder to all of us to put more of a focus on living healthy.
“This is for schools and everyone really,” he said.
“This could even be for parents to remember to get their kids out to play and to stay away from the unhealthy snacks, like having an apple instead of a candy bar.”
Observed during the last full week of April each year, the program spotlights actions schools are taking to improve student health, including “physical activity mindfulness and nutrition education.”
It supports participating schools by connecting teachers and students to free tools and resources for healthy lifestyles.
“Every Kid Healthy Week is a great opportunity for schools to demonstrate their commitment to the overall health and wellness of their students,” Ware adds.
“Shape Your Future is providing schools with resources to strengthen their health improvement efforts and increase the impact they have on student well-being and academic performance.
“Students who maintain healthy habits tend to perform better in school, and Shape Your Future is making it easier for schools to ensure that all students have access to opportunities to improve their physical and emotional health.”
Some of the resources available are free materials to teach students about the dangers of tobacco and vaping, worksheets and activities to help students learn healthy habits and easy and free workout videos on a user-friendly YouTube playlist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.