Weekend wreck claims EC man

State authorities are still investigating what happened to cause an Elmore City man's vehicle to go off a highway near Maysville resulting in his death over the weekend.
Killed in the one-vehicle accident was 60-year-old Edwin Reynolds.
Reynolds was alone while driving a 2011 Chevrolet that traveled off state Highway 74 a couple of miles south of Maysville.
State troopers report the accident came in the early morning hours, just before 4 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Reynolds' vehicle was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line of SH 74 and went off the roadway to the left where it struck a tree.
Reynolds was pinned in the vehicle for nearly two hours before being extricated by Maysville firefighters.
Pronounced dead at the scene by an ambulance crew, Reynolds was next taken to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows both the condition of Reynolds in the moments before the accident and the cause of the crash are still being investigated by troopers.
The report also shows that authorities are investigating whether or not Reynolds was wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
