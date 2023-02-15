Wellness fair all about health

Allies for Better Living in Garvin County is planning a wellness fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The event will feature various booths and free health screenings, fitness demonstrations, wellness and safety information and giveaways.
On that same day Stratford is planning a “Trails and Tales” event to officially kickoff its new Story Walk activity.
The community is invited to come out to help celebrate the new Story Walk from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Stratford City Park
The vision for a Story Walk in Stratford became realized through a $10,000 TSET Healthy Initiative Grant. The Chickasaw Nation, as well as local partners, provided additional sponsorships totaling $7,200.
The way it works is laminated pages from a children's book are attached to wooden stakes, which are installed along an outdoor path.
As you stroll down the trail, you're directed to the next page in the story.
A survey reveals spending time with family, getting to run to the next page because of the excitement of the story and enjoying a little exercise are just a few things people like about the Story Walk experience.
A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites throughout the month and beyond.
• Thursday, Feb. 16 (12:30 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Thursday, Feb. 23 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Wednesday, March 1 (9:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – Wynnewood High School auditorium, 702 E. Robert S. Kerr Blvd. Call Brenda Callaway at 405-665-2045.
• Thursday, March 2 (12:45 to 4 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls Valley, 210 N. Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
