Wellness fair all about health

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.