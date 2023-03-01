The Allies for Better Living in Garvin County is planning a wellness fair at the Reynolds Recreation Center this weekend.
The event from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4 will feature various booths and free health screenings, fitness demonstrations, wellness and safety information and giveaways.
• The “Trails and Tales” event in Stratford's city park this weekend will officially kickoff its new Story Walk activity.
It's set from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
A special ribbon cutting gets thing going as a festival-like feel is expected for a gathering that includes inflatables for kids, stick ball, archery, face painting, a farm animal petting zoo, dog training demonstrations and cotton candy.
The way it works is laminated pages from a children's book are attached to wooden stakes, which are installed along an outdoor path.
As you stroll down the trail, you're directed to the next page in the story.
A survey reveals spending time with family, getting to run to the next page because of the excitement of the story and enjoying a little exercise are just a few things people like about the Story Walk experience.
•••
A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites throughout the month and beyond.
• Thursday, March 2 (12:45 to 4 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls Valley, 210 N. Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
• Monday, March 6 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Tuesday, March 7 (Noon to 3:15 p.m.) – Paoli High School gym, 410 W. Steward. Call Chad McGuire at 405-990-8165.
• Wednesday, March 8 (8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Lindsay High School, Heatly Gym. Call Laura Cottrell at 405-756-3132.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.