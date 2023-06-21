Western heritage to come riding in

A wild ride to a western past is again rolling into Pauls Valley with a rodeo that’s been around these parts for many a year.
The 78th version of the annual Heritage Days Rodeo is bucking up the dirt of the Pauls Valley Roundup Club Arena the nights of Friday and Saturday, June 23-24.
It features the action of cowboys, cowgirls, horses, roping and little kids hanging on for dear life in the always popular mutton’ bustin’ for youngsters six and younger.
The open rodeo here is one Dessie Daugherty and her family have seen from the very start.
“It’s a good family event,” Daugherty said. “There’s not another rodeo you can get into for $5.
“I’ve been a lifetime member. My dad was the first president in 1945,” she said, referring to the local roundup club.
Once the rodeo action is unleashed it should feature bull riding, breakaway roping, tie-down calf roping and open barrel runs.
Then there’s the Star Spangled Stampede Drill Team taking over in the arena at some point.
“We’ll have a drill team from Texas that’s pretty spectacular,” Daugherty adds. “You might call them a halftime show.”
A favorite of the rodeo is typically a parade marching through parts of Pauls Valley on the second night.
Those looking to get a front row seat can come out to Wacker Park starting at 4 p.m. as participants are expected to start gathering.
In the middle of it all will be the cowboys and cowgirls of various roundup clubs, a drill team and even a mule team led by Richard Anderson of Stratford.
Others could be wagon teams, vintage cars and trucks, scout groups and members of 4-H and FFA groups.
Although hosting the rodeo is a big thing, Daugherty says there’s a whole lot more to the roundup club.
“The rodeo is not the only thing we do to bring tourism into town,” she said.
Recently the club hosted a jackpot barrel racing event as around 160 racers came into town.
“Every Monday night we hold barrel racing. We also have youth rodeos – two so far this year and two more are scheduled.”
In fact, Daugherty said these two ongoing events at the local arena help pay for the annual rodeo each summer.
Advance tickets for the rodeo are available at Sharpe’s Department Store in downtown Pauls Valley.
