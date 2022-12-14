Wet roads key in Byars wreck

A Byars man was hurt when he lost control of his vehicle as it went off a rain-soaked highway near Stratford earlier this week.
Carl D. Ozment, 61, was alone while driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on U.S. Highway 177 when the truck went off the road at just after 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at a site about 2 ½ miles north of Stratford.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Ozment's pickup went off the highway to the left and rolled nearly one full time.
“Speed for rain or wet roadway” is the listed cause of the collision.
Ozment, who troopers say was not wearing seat belts at the time, was transported by ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
The report indicates he was admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
Assisting troopers at the crash site were Stratford firefighters.
