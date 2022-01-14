Rising numbers for COVID-19 cases was only one part of a decision to close Whitebead School a little early for the week.
Superintendent Lou Ann Wood said the student absences were up there, but it was the number of staff members out for a variety of reasons that led to the school being closed Friday.
Wood says there were 60 Whitebead students and 15 staff out of school on Thursday.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases represented just a small part of that as it was the overall numbers that led to the closure as virtual learning was not part of the day off.
“We had a whole gamut of things going on,” Wood said.
“We had some kids with COVID, some with the flu, some with strep and a lot with the stomach virus going around.”
Wood said the hope is this four-day period through the weekend and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday will be enough time to give more students and staff the chance to return to the classroom healthy on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
When classes return next week Wood said the top thing she'll be looking at is the number of teachers and staff available.
“We got to have staff. We got to have people to cover classes and take care of the kids.”
That can be difficult with only two “dedicated” subs to step in when teachers are out.
“COVID has made it difficult. What we do is try to keep people in pods,” she said, adding that essentially means keeping students in smaller groups and more spread out during a school day.
“The problem has not been so much the child who had COVID but the ones who were around others who did have it.
“This round of COVID is like a bad case of the flu, so the kids do come back pretty quick ready to go.”
