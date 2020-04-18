Some tears, some emotions, you bet as a group of Whitebead teachers used a safe distance this week to get a little bit closer to their students for the first time since schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitebead Superintendent Lou Ann Wood says the distribution of food to students, cooped up from the virus threat over the last few weeks, on the west side of Pauls Valley also turned into a chance for many teachers to tag along with a quick parade.
“The teachers really wanted to get together and see the students, and the students really wanted to see the teachers,” Wood said about the event that followed safe distancing practices.
“We had a bunch of crying teachers, crying students and a crying superintendent.”
Wood admits Whitebead, like just about every school district in the state, was not prepared for the school to be closed and teaching to be done remotely after a state of emergency was declared just about a month ago because of the spreading pandemic.
“This isn't what we signed up for – virtual teaching. It's hard on us, hard on the students, hard on the parents,” she said.
“It's a heartbreaking situation not seeing the students, being in the classroom to create bonds. School is alive when the kids are here. It loses its energy without them.
“We signed up to be mentors for these kids, be able to teach them and encourage them in the classroom, not with distance learning.”
When the pandemic related closings did come in March the superintendent for the school just west of PV went right into looking at ways to continue the school year remotely.
Like other schools many of the students don't have access to the Internet. In Whitebead's case there's 90 out of the school's 417 students with no way to go online, which means packets are distributed out to fill in the gaps.
The distance learning plans are also a bit different for the different age groups.
With grades three through eight students are better with the online technology and working on their own, while the younger kids pose a different challenge because their learning is more hands-on.
“We're getting better at it,” Wood said.
“With the older grades we're touching on some new material. I'm encouraging teachers to focus on the state standards we're required to teach our students.”
While working to finish this school year Wood says she and her teachers are also looking at the future and having a better remote learning plan in place.
“We're preparing for kids to come back to the school and for the kids to be learning online,” she said.
“We will work hard on having virtual classrooms and not be caught unprepared again. With distance learning and virtual classrooms we want to be able to teach to the high quality we do in person.”
The school is also making weekly deliveries of meals to students with food boxes going to all of the kids in the household of a Whitebead student.
Wood is also looking at holding some type of graduation ceremony this summer for the school's current eighth-graders – either in person or a kind of drive-thru thing with students getting recognized while still in vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.