Whitebead gets good news, good grade

A return to the classroom after a holiday break brought really good news to those at Whitebead School.
The school for students prekindergarten up through the eighth grade, located just west of Pauls Valley, is one of 66 schools statewide that recently received an A in their state school report card from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
Grades are awarded based on a variety of factors, including student test scores, progress of English language learners and rates of graduation and chronic absenteeism.
“The dedicated teachers and leadership team at Whitebead School made this happen and they deserve recognition,” said Jan Barrick, CEO of Alpha Plus Educational Systems.
“They are committed to each student’s success, which is evident in these results. We’re proud to partner with Whitebead School in their ongoing improvement efforts.”
Alpha Plus provides training, assessments and resources for schools statewide.
Founded in 1990 by an Oklahoma teacher, Alpha Plus curriculum and teaching tools are aligned solely to the Oklahoma Academic Standards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.