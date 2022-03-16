Whitebead issue takes a step back

Whitebead school officials have decided to step back for now and call off a bond election until more input can come in on the issue.
All three members of the Whitebead Board of Education have decided to rescind a classroom centered bond issue that just weeks ago had been approved to be placed on the ballot for an election early next month.
Instead, the proposed $3.8 million bond issue meant to pay for a new combination classroom and safe room is being put on hold until school officials can further explore all “viable options” and get more input from the Whitebead patrons.
It was back in January when the board voted by a 2-1 count to call for the bond election.
Superintendent Lou Ann Wood says it's now been decided to put a hold on the bond issue until after the April 5 election pitting incumbent Jess Patton against challenger Belinda Hunt in a school board race.
“We want to wait until the one board member is seated, whoever that might be,” Wood said.
“Then we plan to reopen the discussion with the board and see what direction they want to go. We also plan to have open discussions with the community and allow them input into this.”
In fact, the lone dissenting vote early on came because of a desire to hold additional discussions and get more input from the community on the bond issue.
“He felt like we were rushing it and patrons needed more input,” she said, referring to the one no vote on the school board.
“We want to open it up and get more input from the community. We wanted to do this when the whole board is on board.”
The proposed bond issue stretching out over 17 years would also have included a 14.5 percent initial increase to property taxes in the Whitebead School District.
The superintendent adds recent talks with the school district's financial advisors convinced her the bond issue should be reassessed and only brought back for an election when all three school board members can fully support the measure.
“They said you might want to take a step back on this,” she said.
“We certainly don't want to put something out there that's going to fail.”
The timeline after the upcoming election is for more board discussions in a closed executive session during the regular meeting in May.
That is expected to be followed by community meetings to hear what area residents think about the bond issue and the school's capital needs.
