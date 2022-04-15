Whitebead official to soon step down

Those attending a regular school board meeting in Whitebead this week got an unexpected surprise when Superintendent Lou Ann Wood announced this will be her last year on the job.
Wood was presiding over a regular meeting of the Whitebead Board of Education, which included new member Belinda Hunt being sworn into office, when she made the announcement.
Wood, who is now in her fifth year as superintendent, says she will remain in the office through June 30.
Board members will likely turn to the assistance of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association in the search for a new top administrator.
More will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
