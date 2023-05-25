Whitebead students lead book charge

They might just look like any other books on the shelves, but two of them have stories and colorful illustrations done by Whitebead third grade students.
It gets even better knowing those two books are now finalists in a national contest designed to get youngsters fully immersed in writing and the book process.
One book is a real doozy – “Chicken Nuggets: A Year in the Life of a Supermodel Rooster.”
The other is a little more down to earth but not by much, “Scooter’s Weird Dentist Trip.”
Right in the middle of the third grade book brigade is Rebecca Miller, who teaches language arts and social studies.
“It’s a student publishing program – a program that allows students to write their own book,” Miller said.
“I’ve done this before with student books, but I’ve never had one selected. Both books were selected in this national writing competition.
“It’s amazing to have two books selected now. It’s quite amazing we got to do this.”
The two bound books at Whitebead are part of Student Treasures Publishing, which developed a program that provides free tools to help create a whole bunch of young authors.
The idea is to provide “hypothetical rocket fuel” for writing in a way that allows teachers to let their students’ “creativity soar.”
The Whitebead project involves two classes of third-graders during this recently completed school year with the task of writing a story, drawing out the illustrations and then submitting it all to be published.
“Both classes did one story,” Miller said. “Each class has their own book.
“They came up with their own stories. They drew and illustrated their story. They are incredibly creative. Both turned out great. Each student had a piece in it.”
A total of 38 students at Whitebead took part in the book project.
In the end Whitebead had both books selected as national finalists, which could number up to 50. Winners in the contest are expected to be named sometime in June.
