Whitebead to be part of national network

In a bold effort toward a holistic redesign of our nation’s schools, Whitebead School was chosen to join the Learning 2025 network of demonstration systems, a collaborative network of districts to help advance student-centered, equity-focused, future-driven education, administered by AASA, The School Superintendents Association.
The more than 60 “demonstration systems” represent a collection of forward-leaning urban, suburban and rural districts serving as national models to help guide and reposition partner districts efficiently by sharing successful practices and successes, as well as challenges.
“Serving as a demonstration site by participating in this initiative is an honor for Whitebead School District,” said Whitebead Superintendent Lou Ann Wood.
“We look forward to working with other school districts from across the country to learn more about their strategic improvement efforts.
“In addition, our staff will be able to network with peers nationwide, and share strategic ideas and winning solutions in our collective effort to strengthen our communities and raise student outcomes.”
An AASA Learning 2025 Demonstration System will:
• Receive senior consulting services, personalized engagement and strategic planning support for the district.
• Create a customized action plan tailored to meet the needs of the district.
• Gain a customized dashboard to track the district's progress and provide real data to the community.
• Take part in professional learning opportunities, including a complimentary registration to one of AASA's Leadership Network cohorts.
• Contribute to national research, practice and policy.
• Network, collaborate and learn with school systems that are committed to supporting the whole learner, ensuring anti-marginalization and adopting future-driven practices.
• Move their district forward with research-based recommendations to provide all learners with a bright future.
“This report contains a blueprint to empower school districts to design their plans and meet the specific needs of their learners, educators and communities,” said Kristi Wilson, 2020-21 president of AASA and superintendent of the Buckeye Elementary School District in Arizona and one of the 27 Learning 2025 commissioners.
“Every district that commits to becoming a demonstration system will receive a personalized consultation and become part of a community of learners who help each other as ‘critical friends’ focused on student learning.”
