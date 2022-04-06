Whitebead vote goes to challenger

The totals are in as Whitebead voters supported school board challenger Belinda Hunt in a big way.
After Tuesday's election was over Hunt received about 82.7 percent of the vote to defeat incumbent Jess Patton for one of the three spots on the Whitebead Board of Education.
Hunt finished with 110 votes, while Patton fell far behind with 23.
Although a proposed bond issue in Whitebead had been officially rescinded, voters still said no as an election document shows the called-off measure would have failed with only 25 percent support.
Voters who did cast ballots opposed the measure by a 57-19 count.
Winning a school board race in the Elmore City-Pernell district was Brent Balentine.
Balentine got nearly 88 percent of the vote (220-31) to defeat Carl Stevens.
A number of city offices in Lindsay also got filled with this week's election.
The top three finishers claiming the offices were Bart Drennan (242 votes, 25.3 percent), Tom Inman (228 votes, or 23.8 percent) and Bev Barker (177 votes, or 18.5 percent).
Other candidates included Greg Henderson (148 votes), Steve Staggs (65 votes), Shanda Hernandez (60 votes) and Stephanie Palmer (36 votes).
Lindsay voters also chose Vern Roe as the top vote-getter in a race to fill a one-year unexpired council seat.
Roe collected 164 votes (49.7 percent) outdistancing Amy Elledge (87 votes), Angel Wilbourn (52 votes) and Billy Nye Jr. (27 votes).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.