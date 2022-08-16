A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 5:49 am
Taking students' temperatures helped get things started as Whitebead School had its first day of a new school year last week. (PV Democrat photo)
Shea Thompson, Whitebead School's new superintendent, helps a student during last week's first day of school. (PV Democrat photo)
