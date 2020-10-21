A Pauls Valley physician recently got a real salute when it comes to his service in the U.S. Army Reserves Medical Corps.
Dr. Brian Allee was promoted to lieutenant colonel during a recent ceremony.
Earlier this year Allee's and other members of his medical unit spent a few weeks serving on the east coast.
The medical professionals in the unit were working in a Boston hospital treating patients with some of them testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The pandemic led to Allee and others joining a mobile hospital unit in Texas as the group was deployed on April 5.
Once there they cared for patients testing positive for COVID-19 and others not impacted by the virus.
In all there 85 members of the unit deployed as Allee later added none of the medical workers ever tested positive for the virus.
The unexpected deployment because of the pandemic did finally wrap up as Allee's return to Pauls Valley came on May 22.
“I'm proud to serve, and hopefully we made a difference to the people of northern Massachusetts,” he said after his return.
