There might be some chatter and stories making the rumor rounds, but no one knows for sure why a Pauls Valley man first made a threat and then began firing a barrage of gunshots at officers nearly two weeks ago.
One of them is Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett, who says, “No, we don’t know,” when asked why William Philpott, 39, fired a few dozen shots at five officers on June 18.
It’s also unknown why Philpott threatened an officer and his children, which led to officers from three different law enforcement agencies responding to the home of a Philpott neighbor a few miles north of PV.
According to the sheriff, Philpott’s threats were for Jerry Kraft, now a Lindsay police officer.
Kraft wasn’t initially at the scene, but he and Pauls Valley officer Brittany McGehee have two children. It’s McGehee and their two children who share a home near Philpott.
“He stated he was going to kill one officer and his children,” Mullett said, referring to Kraft.
Those children, along with their mother, who was off-duty at the time, and another family member were at the McGehee residence when Philpott made the threats.
A court-filed affidavit shows McGehee then called Philpott’s mother, Mary Philpott, to ask if everything was OK with her and her husband, Miles Philpott.
McGehee was told not to engage Philpott because, “‘he is off his meds.’”
When the officer called the sheriff’s office to report the threat she looked outside and saw Philpott doing threatening donuts nearby.
Arriving at the scene were Kraft, Pauls Valley police officers Ken Ferris and James McGaha and county sheriff’s Deputy Cody Lane.
Along with McGehee, they strategically placed their patrol cars to get the children and her mother out safely, Mullett said.
“They got the kids safe out of the house,” he said. “That’s when he started popping shots at the officers and vehicles.
“All they could do was hunker down. They barricaded themselves behind the vehicles. They were out of danger, but it was not safe enough for them to move to another location.”
For an hour or so the officers remained pinned down as Philpott, who was wearing body armor, used various guns, including an assault rifle, to fire around 40 shots. An estimated 16 rounds are believed to have actually struck the vehicles.
At times Philpott is reported to have gone back inside his house before returning to continue firing gunshots.
Later a Chickasaw Lighthorse Police tactical team used an armored vehicle to give the officers cover and the chance for them to get out safely.
At some point Philpott came out of the house armed with a pistol and took a shooting position on his front porch. When he raised his weapon Lighthorse officers fired shots with three of them striking Philpott.
He was quickly arrested and taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for medical attention.
Philpott was later returned to Pauls Valley, where he made his first court appearance last week on three felony charges of shooting with intent to kill.
He could also face two federal charges because McGehee and McGaha are Native American.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.