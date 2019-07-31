The wild action of a rodeo, along with some page-turning discussions, are on the way in Pauls Valley.
This will be the 75th anniversary of the local Heritage Day Rodeo, which has an 8 p.m. start on both Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17 at the PV Round Up Rodeo Arena.
A rodeo parade in downtown PV is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday night.
At Pauls Valley's public library the next book lecture is just a couple of weeks away.
The series returns at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. The book is “Route 66: The Mother Road” by Michael Wallis.
Rex Morrell will lead this series' first lecture as the book is available for check-out at the library.
•••
Grant and Maple Church of Christ in Pauls Valley is hosting a gospel meeting at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 12-13.
The special speaker for the two-night event is Bro. Albert Rice of Southwestern Christian College.
The church is located at 907 W. Grant.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV features free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Aug. 11.
• The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the PV Animal Shelter.
Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at local shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Aug. 13.
