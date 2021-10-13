Wilma's window

Donna Mathews chats with her aunt, Wilma Gary, on a cell phone while standing by her window at the Willows Assisted Living Residence. Mathews and others came from California to help Wilma celebrate her 93rd birthday even with the Pauls Valley facility currently under lockdown because of some positive COVID-19 tests. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)

