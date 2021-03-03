A number of winners have been announced from last week's Garvin County Junior Livestock Show in Pauls Valley. Some of those winners are listed here.

2021 GCJLS Scholarship Winners

Kaden Cook- Lindsay FFA

Kade McGowen- Maysville FFA

Mattie Richardson- PV FFA

Alexi Anderson- Lindsay FFA

Tate Schwerdtfeger- Stratford FFA

Cole Thompson- PV FFA

Goat Showmanship

Junior Division:

Champion- Stonie Carrol, Lindsay 4-H

Reserve Champion- Harli Johnson, ECP 4-H

Intermediate Division:

Champion- Micah Meyer, Stratford 4-H

Reserve Champion- Matthew Dutton, Lindsay FFA

Senior Division:

Champion- Mallory Sager, Pauls Valley FFA

Reserve Champion- Ty Martin, Stratford FFA

Beef Showmanship

Junior Division:

Champion- Grady Carter, Stratford 4-H

Reserve Champion- Hudson Carter, Stratford 4-H

Intermediate Division:

Champion- Jaelee Korzan, Stratford 4-H

Reserve Champion- Walker Chandler, Stratford FFA

Senior Division:

Champion- Mattie Richardson, Pauls Valley FFA

Reserve Champion- Jase Fulks, Stratford FFA

Swine Showmanship

Junior Division:

Champion- Cash Cothren, Stratford 4-H

Reserve Champion- Clay Dorman, Lindsay 4-H

Intermediate Division:

Champion- Addison Allen, Maysville FFA

Reserve Champion- Parker Nunley, Lindsay FFA

Senior Division:

Champion- Karlie Schwerdtfeger, Stratford FFA

Reserve Champion- Tate Schwerdtfeger, Stratford FFA

