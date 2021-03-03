A number of winners have been announced from last week's Garvin County Junior Livestock Show in Pauls Valley. Some of those winners are listed here.
2021 GCJLS Scholarship Winners
Kaden Cook- Lindsay FFA
Kade McGowen- Maysville FFA
Mattie Richardson- PV FFA
Alexi Anderson- Lindsay FFA
Tate Schwerdtfeger- Stratford FFA
Cole Thompson- PV FFA
Goat Showmanship
Junior Division:
Champion- Stonie Carrol, Lindsay 4-H
Reserve Champion- Harli Johnson, ECP 4-H
Intermediate Division:
Champion- Micah Meyer, Stratford 4-H
Reserve Champion- Matthew Dutton, Lindsay FFA
Senior Division:
Champion- Mallory Sager, Pauls Valley FFA
Reserve Champion- Ty Martin, Stratford FFA
Beef Showmanship
Junior Division:
Champion- Grady Carter, Stratford 4-H
Reserve Champion- Hudson Carter, Stratford 4-H
Intermediate Division:
Champion- Jaelee Korzan, Stratford 4-H
Reserve Champion- Walker Chandler, Stratford FFA
Senior Division:
Champion- Mattie Richardson, Pauls Valley FFA
Reserve Champion- Jase Fulks, Stratford FFA
Swine Showmanship
Junior Division:
Champion- Cash Cothren, Stratford 4-H
Reserve Champion- Clay Dorman, Lindsay 4-H
Intermediate Division:
Champion- Addison Allen, Maysville FFA
Reserve Champion- Parker Nunley, Lindsay FFA
Senior Division:
Champion- Karlie Schwerdtfeger, Stratford FFA
Reserve Champion- Tate Schwerdtfeger, Stratford FFA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.