Winter storm hits blood supply hard

Oklahoma Blood Institute has an immediate need for blood donors to help rebuild the blood supply.
Blood drive cancellations caused by the recent winter storm have resulted in the loss of over 70 percent of anticipated collections, and more are expected to come. The demand for blood products is also above average, adding additional strain to the blood supply.
As the weather clears and road conditions improve, donors of all blood types, age 16 and older, are urged to give at the nearest donor center or mobile blood drive as soon as possible. A secure blood supply is essential to ensure disaster preparedness and serve patients who depend on transfusions to survive.
“The need for blood is constant – someone needs a life-saving transfusion every two seconds,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
“We are calling on all healthy Oklahomans to take about an hour of their time to give blood for our friends and neighbors in need. Together we can rebuild the blood supply.”
Donors 16-years-old must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission, 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and those 18 and older must weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.
Here in Garvin County there a number of blood drives scheduled this month and into March.
• Monday, Feb. 14 (8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Pauls Valley High School, auditorium lobby. Call Fawn Riddle at 405-238-6497.
• Thursday, Feb. 17 (8:45 to 11:30 a.m.) – Garvin County Sheriff's Office in PV, bloodmobile on east side. Call Angela White at 405-238-7591.
• Thursday, Feb. 17 (1 to 3:45 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV, 210 N. Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, Feb. 17 (2:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Thursday, Feb. 24 (11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank lobby in PV, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Friday, Feb. 25 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Tuesday, March 1 (11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley, Fellowship Hall, 213 N. Ash. Call Bryan Trant at 405-238-3431.
• Wednesday, March 2 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – Wynnewood High School, 702 East Robert S. Kerr. Call Brenda Callaway at 405-665-2045.
