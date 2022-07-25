Woman killed while on area road

A woman standing in the middle of a highway near Maysville died over the weekend after being struck by a passing vehicle.
State troopers report the dead woman is Jamie Akerman, who was standing in the very state Highway 74 lane where a car driven by motorist, Fredia Reames, 48, of Elmore City was traveling.
Reames was alone in a 2012 Ford Fusion going southbound on the highway when at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, July 23 the vehicle struck Akerman.
Authorities are not sure why Akerman was in the southbound lane of the highway when she was struck and killed at a site about two miles south of Maysville.
Akerman was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City.
Reames was driven by private vehicle to Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley, where she was treated and released.
