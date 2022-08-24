Word getting out on film festival

The numbers seem to be growing by the day as word is getting out about a film festival coming to Pauls Valley this fall.
It’s called the Red Brick Road Film Festival as filmmakers are lining up to submit their work for the event now scheduled for Oct. 14-16 at a handful of places in downtown Pauls Valley.
With the idea coming from Uraina Smith of Pauls Valley and Dathan Smith of Wynnewood, who are not related to each other, the festival has so far had more than 40 films submitted from six different countries.
“The word is getting out there,” Uraina said to PV City Council members during a recent meeting as $6,500 in local tourism sales tax funds were approved for the event.
“A lot of buzz has been created about this film festival.”
Work submitted includes short films, Oklahoma shorts, documentaries and anime films.
The first night of the event will include the showing of a couple of silent films and a wine walk. Films will be shown throughout the second day, complete with an awards ceremony as four people from Oklahoma City and Dallas, Texas will serve as judges.
The film venues now look to be the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center, Royal Twin Theater, Stark Art Gallery and Toy and Action Figure Museum.
For Uraina and Dathan, both with experience in the film industry, the festival also serves as a kind of calling card to filmmakers to take a look at Pauls Valley as a possible place to shoot scenes for their future film projects.
“For filmmakers who will come from wherever and stay in the community, I think they’re pretty excited about this,” Dathan said. “South of Norman there’s no other film festivals in Oklahoma.
“I want to get filmmakers here not only so they get to see their projects in a really cool venue but they can see the potential of filming here.”
“Pauls Valley has a lot to offer,” Uraina said.
“I love this community. I have deep roots to Pauls Valley. This is a great way to showcase what we have here in Pauls Valley. We have a pretty Hallmark look that so many production companies look for.
“Also patrons would have the opportunity to see what is possible here. We want to utilize Pauls Valley. We want this to be an opportunity for filmmakers and the patrons.”
Adding to it all Uraina says two local hotels have already agreed to offer a flat rate or discounts for out-of-town folks coming into PV for the festival.
Even earlier members of the PV Tourism Board gave their blessing to supporting the festival with some amount of funding.
“I’m a fan of film festivals and I see the potential here,” Jesse Alvarado said.
“It’s yes for me.”
