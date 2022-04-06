Work comes to Kimberlin ramps

The southbound Interstate 35 on- and off-ramps at Kimberlin Road (mile marker 74) near Pauls Valley in Garvin County will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 8 for surface work as part of an ongoing project.
Drivers must use an alternate route, such as the I-35 ramps at state Highway 19 in Pauls Valley or at SH 145 East near Paoli.
I-35 remains narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH 59 (mm 86) and two miles south of SH 59 (mm 84) near Wayne and from about three miles south of SH 145 East (mm 76) near Paoli to Airline Road (mm 70) in Pauls Valley through spring 2022 for pavement reconstruction.
The contracts for these projects were awarded to IHC Scott, Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
