The cheers were loud and messages from the heart, written right onto the back windows of vehicles, all for a Pauls Valley man celebrating that next big step in life.
Who better to offer thoughts of hope for Jess Mudhar than his work family at the local Covercraft business.
Those employees came together last week to show their support for Mudhar, who was on the verge of ringing the bell signifying the last of his recent rounds of radiation treatment for cancer.
Mudhar and lots of family used to work at Covercraft. His wife Imelda tops them all as she’s worked there for about 45 years following the company out from California when it opened up shop right here in Pauls Valley.
On Imelda’s birthday, May 13, she and Jess were on their way to the much anticipated bell-ringing ceremony when they took a detour through the Covercraft parking lot to check out the written messages and shouts of support.
“We just want to give a shout out to Jess before he rings the bell for his last radiation treatment,” said Terri Richards.
“Covercraft is a family, and we want to honor him and his family. We want to let him know we love him and support him.
“We want to lift him up. We just want to say we’re in it together.”
Co-worker Katie Arnn was also out there in the parking lot before Jess and Imelda arrived putting her phone to work taking a few photos of the many messages of hope written on employee vehicles.
“We want to let the family know how much Covercraft cares about him and his family,” Arnn said.
Also stepping up to show his support was Scott Fultz, who's still working his way in as the fairly new general manager of the Covercraft plant in PV.
“It’s a great day for all us to come together to show our support,” Fultz said.
“Everybody loves her,” he said about Imelda.
“Her family is our family. We all know a bell ring day is a big deal. It’s just an amazing day for all of us.”
