A bridge project in the heart of Pauls Valley is among those getting the official OK this week by a state agency.
Prep work was already underway this week as the project calls for improvements to the Interstate 35 bridge as it crosses over state Highway 19 at the local Exit 72.
A few million dollars is now scheduled for the project, which was approved during a Feb. 3 monthly meeting of the Oklahoma Transportation Commission.
Crews could be seen Friday under the bridge as preparation work began for the planned bridge rehabilitation project.
Lane closures for motorists are expected in the future as the more than $3.5 million contract for this project was awarded to Silver Star Construction Co., Inc., of Moore.
A total of 220 calendar days was allotted for the project on the west side of PV.
Also approved was a nearly $17 million project to reconstruct two miles of I-35 north of SH 59 near Wayne.
This project was awarded to Sherwood Construction of Tulsa. A completion day of October 2020 has been set.
The commission's meeting this week included reports on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s ongoing effort to get public input on the state’s first transit plan and future interstate projects in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, as well as an update on a national initiative to combat human trafficking and an announcement of federal grant opportunities.
“Our public transit survey is available and we want everyone’s feedback, whether in rural or urban areas, to help us develop the transit plan,” said state Secretary of Transportation and ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz.
“This is all to better understand who is using transit, where and why they’re traveling and what we can work on with transit providers to enhance the level of service they’re providing.”
During the meeting commissioners voted to award 36 contracts totaling nearly $144 million to improve highways, roads and bridges in 28 counties.
