Workshop to look at kids' education

A mental health facility in Pauls Valley will soon host a gathering to provide more information on kids’ education.
The Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center is hosting the workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at Compassion Church in Pauls Valley, located at 113 West McClure.
Ellen Kimbrell, associate director of the Oklahoma Parents Center, is scheduled to give a presentation on “Understanding Your Child’s IEP.”
This workshop is meant to provide a brief overview of what is included in an Individualized Education Program or IEP for short.
Also included is more on preparing for meetings, solving disagreements and the role of parents in the special education process.
For more on the workshop, contact Kimbrell at 405-485-8660 or at ekimbrell@oklahomaparentscenter.org.
Lighthouse centers like the one in Pauls Valley works with adults, children and families to reduce or eliminate the symptoms of mental illness and/or substance abuse.
•••
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are scheduled throughout Garvin County over the next few weeks.
• Wednesday, July 19 (9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries, 100 Enterprise Blvd. in PV. Call Teri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Wednesday, July 19 (11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) – Gym in Maysville. Call Hall Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Monday, July 24 (12:30 to 4:30 p.m.) – Elmore City First Baptist Church gym, 107 South Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Wednesday, Aug. 9 (1:30 to 6 p.m.) – Boots and Badges Wynnewood at police station in Wynnewood, 117 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Tenzie White at 405-665-4360.
• Wednesday, Aug. 16 (9:45 a.m. to noon) – Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls. Valley, 210 North Willow. Call Rhonda Slayden at 405-238-5188.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for July 22.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
•••
The next series of the Let's Talk About it book lectures, a program of Oklahoma Humanities, is set to return later in the summer.
With a theme of “Writing Worlds,” the schedule of books and lectures are:
• “Into the Heart” by Kenneth Good. Lecture is Aug. 10 led by Sunu Kodumthara.
• “The Storyteller” by Mario Vargas Llosa. Lecture is Sept. 14 led by Harbour Winn.
• “Everything that Rises Must Converge” by Flannery O'Connor. Lecture is Oct. 12 led by Joshua Grasso.
• “A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain” by Robert Olin Butler. Lecture is Nov. 9 led by Ken Hada.
• “An American Childhood” by Annie Dillard. Lecture is Dec. 14 led by John Morris.
