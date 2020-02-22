World of recycling about to change

Some major shifts in the world of recycling are already impacting much of America as big changes are coming soon for the program in Pauls Valley.
Loads of recycled materials are starting to pile up at a local site as Cathy Cash says there's just not a lot of options for places to take it all these days.
Cash oversees the Garvin County Community Living Center, which has for the past few years been leading the recycling program in Pauls Valley.
During a meeting this week Cash told a group of community leaders the big changes expected soon are coming to recycling programs all over the country.
The reason is the destination for much of America's recyclable items over the past few years has been China. That cozy deal recently came to an end.
“With the threats of trade sanctions China said they did not want our recyclables, none of it,” Cash said during a board meeting for the PV Chamber of Commerce.
“We're having difficulty finding anyone who will take the recyclables that we collect. There are some third world countries that will take it, but they don't have the technology or resources to make it work.
“We don't know what we are going to do with all these items stacking up in the back of our shop.
“It's really sad to see what's happening. It's become a really major issue.”
Another big eye-opener is a whole lot of those items collected over the years, including in places like Pauls Valley, and previously sent to countries like China were never actually recycled.
Instead, Cash says they're learning a large percentage of materials meant to be recycled were winding up in landfills and even the streams of these other countries.
“We were assured it was all getting recycled, but a lot of it was going into a landfill. They were picking out the best parts and recycling that,” she said, referring to materials like cardboard, plastics numbered 1 or 2 and white paper.
•••
One example of the impact comes in Norman, where Cash says the recycling program there is considering a move toward dropping mixed paper, steel cans, glass and plastics except for the No. 1 and No. 2 kind. In fact, recycling centers there could be shut down entirely.
Another is in California, where two two major recycling companies have shut down and mandatory recycling there is starting to end.
“In the very near future I see these things happening,” she said about the local recycling center soon only continuing to take No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, cardboard, white office paper, newspapers and most small electronics.
That means steel cans will soon join glass as items that won't be accepted for recycling here.
“There's only a few items we get any kind of compensation for,” she said, referring to cardboard and aluminum cans.
That same recycling center, located in the 500 block of South Walnut, could soon start closing during those times of the day when staff members are not present.
“I hate to make it sound like such horrible news because we have a lot of recyclers in Pauls Valley who make such a big difference.”
•••
Another big issue is with many of the military style trailers scattered all over Pauls Valley, which for the last couple of decades have been used to collect cardboard for recycling from local businesses.
The trailers are owned by the city of PV, but Cash says a big problem is most of the covers are now gone, which means the cardboard is exposed to the elements.
The problem is wet cardboard might not be accepted for recycling.
“If it gets too wet they won't accept them,” she said about the cardboard. “You also need to remove styrofoam from the boxes of cardboard and break it down. It's got to be clean cardboard and broken down and keep it covered.
“I believe the businesses, in conjunction with the city, can come together to work out some sort of solution. We're eager to find a solution.”
She stresses this could wind up costing businesses more money each month when it comes to the collection of trash actually headed for the landfill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.