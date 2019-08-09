Tragedy struck one of Pauls Valley's own as a city employee died after the pickup he was driving ran off a local road this week.
Moments after the single vehicle accident 33-year-old Jason Smith passed away before first-responders could have him transported to a hospital.
In the wake of the tragic loss local officials hope to get answers about why this fatality occurred.
“We're still investigating what caused the vehicle to go off the roadway,” Pauls Valley Police Chief Mitch McGill said. “Right now we don't know what caused it.
“Obviously we'll be trying to determine what caused him to go off the road. We'll look at a lot of different data. We may never know.”
Smith, a city worker in the street department, was alone while driving a city pickup southbound on South Chickasaw.
In the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, Aug. 7 the truck went off the left side of the road, which is also U.S. Highway 77, and struck a culvert pipe at Leslie Street.
The accident site is a couple of blocks south of the ongoing local bridge replacement project over Rush Creek.
Any plan to get him airlifted to a hospital apparently never got off the ground as Smith passed away.
“He died of his injuries before he was taken to a hospital,” McGill adds.
•••
Authorities are also still investigating why another vehicle went off a road, this one in western Garvin County, resulting in the death of a Norman man.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows it was Jessie Allen Jones, 35, who was killed when the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving went off state Highway 76 nearly eight miles south of Lindsay.
According to the report, Jones was alone while driving southbound on the state highway.
At a listed time of 9:10 p.m. Aug. 7 the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Jones, who is reported to have not been wearing seatbelts, was pinned in the vehicle for about two hours before he was extricated by Lindsay firefighters. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
