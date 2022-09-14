Wrong way wreck kills one

A Wayne man was killed early Wednesday morning when the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 35 was struck near Purcell by a pickup truck traveling the wrong direction.
Pronounced dead at the scene was 28-year-old Tyler Piazza.
State troopers report Piazza was alone while driving a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup southbound.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows at just a few minutes after midnight Sept. 14 the truck was struck head-on by another pickup traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate at a site inside the city limits of Purcell.
The pickup traveling on the wrong side of the highway was being driven by Kevin McGuire, 59, of Ardmore, who was treated and released.
The report shows both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the fatality accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.