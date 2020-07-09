Wynnewood case gets grand jury nod

A Wynnewood assault case dismissed earlier this year has returned after a grand jury indicted the defendant on the same two criminal charges he faced before.
Shannon Lee Kile, 51, was released on his own recognizance earlier this week after indictments were handed down by the Oklahoma Multi-county Grand Jury in Oklahoma City.
Grand jurors indicted Kile on two charges of allegedly using his Ford Bronco vehicle to “lunge” forward to strike a golf cart driven by Mark Lewis with his wife Cindy Lewis riding as a passenger back on June 16, 2018.
Much like original charges, Kile is accused of intentionally striking the cart from behind and pushing it about 100 feet down the roadway as the incident took place near Taylor and Jennings streets in Wynnewood.
The grand jury indicted Kile on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, along with a second felony, failure to remain at the scene of injury collision.
District Attorney Greg Mashburn, who serves in a three-county judicial district that includes Garvin County, says he felt this was a good case to take before the grand jury even though circumstances led to the original state charges being dismissed in early January.
“We felt this case was right, that this would be a good case to present to the grand jury and let them hear the evidence,” Mashburn told the PV Democrat on Wednesday.
“So we asked the attorney general to present it to the grand jury. It's an opportunity that allows jurors to listen to the evidence, weigh it and tell us what they felt is important.
“It helps us know what items of evidence are important to them and gives us a game plan to move forward with a case. They heard sufficient evidence to bring the indictments.”
Mashburn says two assistant district attorneys from his office in Norman presented the case to the grand jury during closed-door proceedings. A decision on Kile's indictments was made late last week.
Witnesses listed as testifying before grand jurors include Mark and Cindy Lewis, Randy Seal and Wynnewood police officer Johnny Denney.
With the indictments the two felony charges have been refiled in Garvin County District Court as Kile made his first court appearance on Tuesday. He was soon released as prosecutors were unsuccessful in their arguments for a $10,000 bond.
More testimony in the case could come during a preliminary hearing, which is now scheduled for November in a Pauls Valley courtroom.
Assigned to oversee the case is Special District Judge Leland Shilling of Oklahoma County.
From the beginning of the case both sides have denied any wrongdoing in the 2018 incident.
The Lewis' have claimed Kile was attempting to kill them, while Kile has said it was just an accident with no bad intentions.
After the incident the Lewis' told authorities they were attempting to drive their golf cart around Kile's vehicle when the cart was struck and pushed nearly 100 feet down the street before it crashed into a tree.
Kile has claimed the cart first went between his vehicle and property, where the two made contact and got locked together, which is why Kile said he first accelerated before braking to get them apart.
The Lewis' are the owners and operators of the Wynnewood Gazette newspaper, where Kile formerly worked as a reporter.
