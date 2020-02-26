Wynnewood duo steps up for 'Dolly'

The Wynnewood duo of Donna Hansen Love and Sindy Prather took on the tough challenge of costuming 35 cast members for a stage musical set in the 1800s, which will continue this week at the Goddard Center in Ardmore.
What the team was working for is the Ardmore Little Theatre (ALT) and its current production of “Hello, Dolly!"
Love and Prather, both in the show's ensemble, sewed a majority of the women’s dresses and several ‘parade’ costumes for male actors, gathering unused fabric from ALT’s costume shop and using suitable patterns which Love purchased for the purpose.
Love, a native of Muskogee, has been in several ALT productions over the past three years, usually making her own costumes. She has sewed since junior high school and was an interior designer for 35 years.
Costume experience came along when she started skating with the Southfield, Michigan Ice Company, where performers are required to make their own costumes. Before long the show’s director named Love costume chairman, making her responsible for hundreds of costumes.
Prather was born in Iceland and says she married a military man to come to the states. After living in five different states she landed in Altus in 1974.
She gained clothing skills while designing and manufacturing funeral attire for 30 years.
While in Altus, she and her children were much involved with Hobart Little Theater. So when Love needed help on “Mama Mia” costumes last year, she took up the challenge.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Feb. 27-29.
Adult tickets are $15 and $8 for students. Reservations can be made online via the Ardmore Little Theatre website, by phone at 580-223-6387 or in person at the ALT office in Goddard Center.
•••
The next live performance by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) is just over two weeks away.
It will be “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play” with a cast only of local junior high and high school students at 7 p.m. March 13-14 at the PV Junior High auditorium.
