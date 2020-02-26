Wynnewood duo steps up for 'Dolly'

"Hello, Dolly!" cast members show off their costumes created by Donna Love and Sindy Prather, both of Wynnewood. From left are Emily Burson of Ardmore, Love, Angelina Dominguez of Dickson, Prather, Jaidyn Johnson of Dickson and Sara Banta of Ardmore. The show continues at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-29. at the Goddard Center in Ardmore.