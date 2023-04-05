The promise of exceptional art browsing and silent auction bidding is at the center of a first ever art event coming to Wynnewood.
The Washita Valley Arts Festival will open its doors at noon Saturday, April 15 inside Wynnewood’s historic Eskridge Hotel and Museum.
Wynnewood artist Madeline Dillner is organizing the event in partnership with the Wynnewood Historical Society.
It is the first event of its kind in Wynnewood and features 14 local artists.
All of the artists are from Oklahoma, and most are from the Washita Valley area, including Maysville, Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Davis and Joy.
Artists participating are Candace Shanholtzer (Davis), Christen Humphries (Comanche), Colin Brooks (Wynnewood), DeAun Olive (Newalla), Judith Briggs Coker (Norman), Kathy Martin (Norman), Katie Blair (Norman), Leatrice Perry (Wynnewood), Madeline Dillner (Wynnewood), Melanie Valentine (Mustang), Rhonda Nixon (Midwest City), Susan Diann Hayes (Elmore City), Suzanne Henthorn (Bethany), and Rick Brown (Wynnewood).
The mediums covered include oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor painting, sculpture, pen and ink, pastels, graphite, photography, digital art, glass, and ceramics and mixed media.
Each artist has donated a piece of art to a silent auction that will run until 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the auction will go to the nonprofit Wynnewood Historical Society.
