Yard clean up gets PV salute

The Pauls Valley Sanitation Department is doing a free trash clean up in April, which is the month for the 2021 Great American Clean Up in Oklahoma.
Pauls Valley residents can take advantage of free drop off of yard debris at the local solid waste transfer station from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday in April.
Dates are April 3, April 10, April 17 and April 24.
No household trash will be accepted as part of this special campaign.
To participate Pauls Valley residents must present a local water bill at the time of service.
•••
Enrollment for prekindergarten students in Pauls Valley will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1 in the auditorium of the Pauls Valley Elementary School.
Needed for the registration are the child's state birth certificate, social security number, immunization record, proof of residence and CDIB if applicable.
Children being registered during this early enrollment must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021.
•••
Shane Patton is now offering free bike tune-ups through his work as an instructor at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
The service is meant to provide basic maintenance for just about any type of bicycle.
A fee will only come when new parts are needed, such as an inner tube, replacement tire and new bike chains or brake cables.
Bikes can be dropped off at the local recreation center during the weekday hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested can also call the center at 405-238-1307 before they come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.