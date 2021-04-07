Yard clean up keeps going in PV

The Pauls Valley Sanitation Department is doing a free trash clean up in April, which is the month for the 2021 Great American Clean Up in Oklahoma.
Pauls Valley residents can take advantage of free drop off of yard debris at the local solid waste transfer station from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday in April.
Remaining dates are April 10, April 17 and April 24.
No household trash will be accepted as part of this special campaign.
To participate Pauls Valley residents must present a local water bill at the time of service.
•••
The invites are now going out to the community to celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday for John B. Ballard.
A community gathering to bring an “awesome memory for our Mr. B.” is now scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul.
A luncheon will be served with finger foods, coffee, tea, cake and cherry lemonade.
RSVP to Laveda at 405-600-9391 or John B. Ballard II at 405-659-9141.
• The Pauls Valley Opry has plans to get back on stage starting May 1.
The popular monthly show has been on hold for a full year ever since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020.
The opry show is housed at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium, where the music begins to play around 6:30 p.m. each first Saturday of the month.
• Shane Patton is now offering free bike tune-ups through his work as an instructor at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
The service is meant to provide basic maintenance for just about any type of bicycle.
A fee will only come when new parts are needed, such as an inner tube, replacement tire and new bike chains or brake cables.
Bikes can be dropped off at the local recreation center during the weekday hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested can also call the center at 405-238-1307 before they come.
