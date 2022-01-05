Yo yo fun

John Fox, a motivational speaker who uses yo-yos to teach some fun lessons to students, shows a trick to Pauls Valley Intermediate School students Carter Hicks (center), Levi Grounds (left) and Araya Peacock (in back) during a recent presentation at the local school. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)

