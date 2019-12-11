Wynnewood seventh-graders Audessy Lewis (right) and Emily Todd listen to the next question during a regional academic tournament held in Pauls Valley. (PV Democrat photo)
This group of seventh-graders from Elmore City-Pernell – (from left) Riley Shreve, Taryn McCaa, Legend Fowler and LeAnndra Johnson – ponder some team questions during an academic tournament in Pauls Valley. (PV Democrat photo)
Wyatt Winters, an eighth-grader at Whitebead, is among the many students taking part in an annual regional academic meet in Pauls Valley. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Young smarts
