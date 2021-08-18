Youth could bring a lot to the table

Kevin Foraker knows he’s got a lot to learn, but at the same time he believes he brings a lot to the table when it comes to being a Garvin County commissioner.
Running for the District 1 office in a Sept. 14 election Foraker, who turns 35 years old on Aug. 19, thinks his youth can bring a new energy to the office.
He thinks that youth and his experience from construction and the oil field can offer a lot to overseeing a district than includes Lindsay, Maysville, Paoli and stretches to the western parts of Pauls Valley.
“I think we need youth,” Foraker tells the PV Democrat. “I’m willing to give the district everything I have. I would like a shot. Let me bring my youth and energy to the table.
“I don’t have the answers completely but I will. I feel like my youth can bring a lot to the table. I’m willing to do what I need to and put in countless hours to make it happen.
“I can’t tell anybody I’m going to do this or I’m going to do that, but I will do what I can to help and make it a better place to live.”
The idea of running to be the District 1 commissioner didn’t really come to Foraker until Kenneth Holden retired in February ending his second stint in the office.
A few friends thought he would be good for the job, which didn’t persuade Foraker at first until he gave it more thought and concluded they were right.
Foraker, a graduate of Maysville High School, has a background working in the land services and oil field business, which is where he says he continues to learn about maintaining lease roads to well sites.
“I would grade them, put rock on them and figure out how to keep water off the roads and running into the ditches,” he said.
“We had budgets. You had to stay within that budget. You’ve got to figure out the best way to spend that money. I had to deal with budgets and learn how to spend the least to get the most.
“You’ve got to take care of the money wisely.”
He also knows there’s much more than just that kind of experience when it comes to being commissioner.
“A lot of people think it’s all about the roads when it comes to the commissioners, but that’s really just a little part of it. As commissioner there’s a lot of things that we could do in the county,” Foraker says.
“You’re basically the CEO of the county tax dollars. You’ve got to use that money wisely to help with the maintenance of all county roads and bridges and county buildings. There’s a lot more you can do to make things better in the district.”
As part of his experience he’s also managed as many as 10 two-man crews.
If elected Foraker also plans to seek out whatever grants he can, while also attending as many available seminars and training sessions.
“I want to be as familiar as I can with the job of county commissioner; to keep up with the county and what the changes are,” he said.
“I can’t promise anything until I see a budget, but I will try to work with that budget to make everybody happy.
“I can’t please everybody but I can try my best. If I can do my best and help the residents of the county – that would be my reward. Being of service to the people would be a great deal for me.”
Foraker is going against Randy Chandler in next month’s election as the winner will serve the remaining year left on Holden’s term. Filings for the office will come again next spring with other contested races for a full term possibly coming in 2022.
