Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.