A love of community has led one Wynnewood man on a one-person mission, later joined by others, to get things cleaned up and looking better around town.
Rick Brown might be in his late 60s but that’s not slowing him down from getting a fresh coat of paint on some buildings in Wynnewood.
That pride in his town is now getting some help from others working together to clean up and spruce up a few spots here and there.
The idea is to try and turnaround a few eyesores that just weren’t a good look for the community.
“I love my town,” Brown tells the PV Democrat.
“That’s why I’m doing this. I don’t want to get on anyone, but a lot of things have been let go here.
“I want people driving through town to say this really is a neat town.”
The effort led by Brown has not only had a few join in but help has come from places like Walmart in Pauls Valley, which he says donated $300 worth of flowers and another $300 in paint.
“The first thing I did was paint the bar, the only bar in town,” he said.
Some exterior painting was done to the trim of a barber shop, a donut shop and then the lower portion of the local police station. With the help of a bucket truck the top half was done this past weekend.
“I thought I was the only one, but I’ve gotten quite a bit of help. People have come out and helped. I’ve got some people motivated to do this.
“We’ve been cleaning out lots. We planted flowers out by the police station.
“People in Wynnewood care about the town, and they’ve come out to support this.”
In recent weeks that’s meant organizing work parties as individuals and even full families have joined the clean up effort.
“There’s all kinds of stuff I want to get done,” he said. “I will keep it going until my town looks the way I want.
“I’m trying to save my town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.