OKLAHOMA CITY — The political pressure and stakes were enormous when Gov. James Robertson called the Legislature back for special session a century ago.
The Oklahoma Democrat received an enormous number of telegrams. Word spread that he planned to call the state’s all-male Legislature into special session to ratify the U.S. Constitution’s 19th Amendment, which would grant universal women’s suffrage.
“There was a lot of debate on whether we should even ratify. There was a lot of pressure on the governor at the time, not only from within the state but from Southern governors and anti-suffragists,” said Sunu Kodumthara, associate professor of history at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Her research focuses on anti-suffrage in the American West.
Though the suffrage debate has raged for decades, fears were rampant that expanding voting rights to half the population would curtail state rights, tip the political balance and amount to federal overreach, she said.
Oklahomans previously approved a state constitutional amendment two years earlier granting universal suffrage, but Kodumthara said the fate of the U.S. Constitutional amendment wasn’t as certain.
On Feb. 28, 1920 — a century ago, Thursday — Oklahoma became the 33rd state to ratify the 19th Amendment. By law, 36 states needed to approve it. In August 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state.
Across the state, women’s groups, colleges and museums plan to pay tribute over the next year. Oklahoma trailblazers and suffragettes will be recognized for altering the political landscape and shifting the perception that women were meant only to stay home and raise families.
Robert P.J. Cooney Jr., author of “Winning the Vote: The Triumph of the American Woman Suffrage Movement,” said the nonviolent, grassroots suffrage effort represented an early civil rights movement in America.
“It certainly wasn’t because of men it passed, it was because women were so involved,” Cooney said. “More women were aware that they were second-class citizens so they flocked to these meetings and petitioned the Legislature.”
In all, nearly 20 million women were enfranchised, he said.
“It was an argument that half the population is not being able to have a voice and direct control and autonomy in making their decisions,” said Erin Brown, curator of the Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library in Guthrie. “The other part is this is really scary because nobody knows what’s going to happen next (politically and economically). That uncertainty and fear was really what drove the resistance and really what took 72 years to get it passed.”
The library is featuring an exhibit that explores the metaphorical links of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” to the suffragette movement and social movements at the time.
A well-known suffragette, for instance, inspired the story’s heroine, Dorothy, Brown said. The Cowardly Lion was based on a failed Democratic presidential candidate; the Tin Man represented the industrial revolution, which turned people into machines; and the Scarecrow, symbolized rural farmers and politicians who were told they didn’t have the brains to understand politics, she said.
The green-colored city of Oz symbolized Washington, D.C., which was swayed only by money, she said.
“A lot of people are surprised by the fact that this isn’t an interpretation laid upon 'The Wizard of Oz,' (but) that is his direct intent,” Brown said.
She said the exhibit takes a big-picture approach to the suffrage movement and ties it to pop culture.
Different museums across the state will each take a different approach to suffrage in an effort to piece together a complicated subject.
The state’s History Center also is offering schools access to a curriculum trunk on women’s suffrage, said Kathy Dickson, director of museums and historic sites.
And, on Feb. 28, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha plans to host several female political leaders to discuss the past century of successes and the challenges that remain.
“Since the Oklahoma College for Women was educating women before they even had the right to vote, there is no better place to celebrate this important moment in the forward march of democracy,” said President John Feaver in a statement.
The event is free to the public and features National Public Radio political correspondent Mara Laisson and female Oklahoma politicians. Doors to the campus ballroom open at 5:45 p.m.
Ultimately, some women did start going to the polls in 1920, but not in the numbers expected, said Kodumthara, the political science professor.
“A lot of people expected hundreds and hundreds of thousands of women to show up,” she said.
But in the end, it turned out a lot of people were just tired.
“So a lot of them stayed home,” she said. “It wasn’t just the women, but the men too.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.