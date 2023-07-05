By Barry Porterfield
About a dozen salutes to the military, all splashed with a lot of bright colors, comes from an unlikely source thanks to a now completed project grabbing some attention in downtown Pauls Valley.
That source is 12 old water hydrants no longer working and out of commission for some time as each one has been restored to bring honor and art together as a way to pay tribute to military veterans.
Each of the colorful hydrants now sets atop a concrete base and is adorned with insignias honoring each branch of the American military on many of the local downtown bump-outs.
Becky Ledbetter, serving her last few days as Pauls Valley’s tourism director, has a family history with the military, so she came up the idea for this project paid for with a grant and includes various donations from local folks.
A few months ago she learned about a $2,000 grant available through the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful organization. The grant was for what’s described as “roadside” projects.
“The idea was restoring these hydrants and making some sort of landmark out of them,” Ledbetter said.
“At first I wanted to use the hydrants to make a sculpture at the depot, but the time frame didn’t allow that.”
The time frame was actually six months calling for the project to be completed by the end of July. The early finish to the project, coming last week, allowed for a July 4th salute to veterans.
The inspiration for the hydrant project actually came from a trip Becky and her husband David once made to Pensacola, Florida. There they saw sculptures using pelicans to honor the military.
With a tight deadline the idea for the project and work to make it a reality had to come together pretty fast.
Even though the project itself was fully funded by the grant, Ledbetter says it took some help from the community to make it happen.
It needed Jacobson’s Concrete to donate concrete, Sherwin Williams providing a discount and helping with paint, River Steel providing the metal emblems honoring military and Jeff Paine built forms for the repurposed hydrants.
Local volunteers also stepped in to do the art work, such as school art teacher Bailey Stufflebean painting eight hydrants, the late pastor and Army veteran Charles Ledbetter’s family painting the Army hydrants and current Air Force veteran Joshua Gutierrez’ family painting the Air Force hydrants.
Along with Ledbetter, Eric Kanaugh, who is the city of Pauls Valley’s fleet maintenance supervisor, helped head up the project.
“It was a fun project that does something good for the community,” Ledbetter said. “It brings color to the downtown and it honors the military.
“This is nothing compared to the sacrifice that veterans have given with their service. It also gives their loved ones the opportunity to put name plates on them.
“I want them to always be remembered.”
