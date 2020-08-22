An old fashioned moonshine still was right there where a tip led authorities as three suspects were quickly taken into custody this week in far southern Garvin County.
It was a scene right out of the historical newsreels from the days of prohibition as the trio was found making illegal liquor at a rural site a few miles west of Hennepin.
Now facing a multitude of criminal charges are Kenneth White, 53, Jackie Rollings, 56, and Donald Teeter, 67.
“We received a tip that a moonshine operation was going on in Garvin County,” Sheriff Jim Mullett said Friday
“We got a search warrant, and sure enough it was right there. It was not really a raid; we were just executing a search warrant.
“It was a pretty in-depth operation. There were approximately 50 jars of moonshine being distilled when we got there,” he adds.
After a group of deputies swooped in for their search, Mullett said he asked for assistance from the A.B.L.E. Commission to help with the proper ways to handle the equipment for the illegal still.
A court filed document shows the search came Aug. 17 at the site with a rural Elmore City address that's actually closer to Hennepin.
When deputies arrived they report seeing two individuals, White and Rollings, standing in the driveway of a residence as Teeter was found inside a nearby building.
A deputy reported seeing an “operational whiskey still that was showing pressure on a gauge.”
Outside of that room two large ice chests were found containing “mash,” which is used in the process to make alcoholic beverages. Jars of what was believed to be homemade liquor were found at various sites around the property.
The sheriff said the trio had no permit to legally make the liquor, while also found were stolen guns and property, along with illegal drugs, specifically methamphetamine.
•••
Another unusual case came when a Pauls Valley man who had minutes earlier broken into a local residence was found naked from the waist down.
Local police believe Richie Richardson, 45, was under the influence of some type of illegal drug when he broke into a South McClure residence during the morning of Aug. 14.
The report of an intruder led police to Richardson as walked into a nearby field. He claimed to have no memory of why he was half dressed and how he got to the site.
Officers report Richardson was holding pornographic DVDs as he continued to claim he was unaware of what he was doing and what had happened.
Two women at the residence, a grandmother and her granddaughter, both made 911 calls after one of them found Richardson crawling outside her bedroom door.
When she started screaming about what he wanted or who he was the woman said Richardson never answered while just remaining still, “staring through” her.
Officers later found the damage where Richardson had forced his way in through a back door. They also saw broken glass from a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine, along with a sex toy and lubricants where Richardson had been in the house.
