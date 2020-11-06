OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations in Oklahoma dropped slightly on Friday from record highs reported a day earlier, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There were a reported 1,878 new cases and 1,025 people hospitalized, down from one-day records of 2,101 new cases and 1,055 hospitalizations reported Thursday.
The department reported 16 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. Deaths reported include:
• One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Blaine County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• Two in Jackson County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Jefferson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Four in Oklahoma County, two females and two males in the 65 or older age group.
• Four in Tulsa County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one female and two males in the 65 or older age
group.
There have been 131,751 reported cases and 1,429 deaths since the pandemic began. The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Throughout the state, statistics released Friday show one county moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and seven counties moved from "yellow" to "orange.”
Recoveries in the state have increased to 113,227 total with an increase of 1,532 or 1.4% day over day. Active cases sit at 17,095, which increased by 330 or 2% day over day.
In Garvin County, there have been 898 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, of which 8 have died and 666 have recovered, leaving 218 active cases in the county.
Elmore City has had 73 cases, of which 61 have recovered, leaving 12 active cases in the city.
Lindsay has had 173 cases, of which 2 have died and 136 have recovered, leaving 35 active cases in the city.
Pauls Valley has had 330 cases, of which 2 have died and 231 have recovered, leaving 97 active cases in the city.
Maysville has had 69 cases, of which 3 have died and 56 have recovered, leaving 10 active cases in the town.
Wynnewood has had 124 cases, of which 1 has died and 83 have recovered, leaving 40 active cases in the town.
Stratford has had 103 cases, of which 79 have recovered, leaving 24 active cases in the town.
Paoli has had 49 cases, of which 1 has died and 30 have recovered, leaving 18 active cases in the town.
Foster has had 11 cases, of which 9 have recovered, leaving 2 active cases in the city.
On the national level, Johns Hopkins reported as of Thursday, there were a total of 9,607,336 confirmed cases, which increased by 121,888 or 1.3% day over day. So far, there have been 234,927 deaths and 3,781,751 recoveries, leaving 5,590,658 active cases in the nation.
Nationally, deaths increased by 1,210 or 0.5% day over day while recoveries increased by 38,224 or 1% day over day and active cases increased by 82,454 or 1.5% day over day.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can suffer severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
